United Way Holds Inaugural Campaign Kickoff Pickleball Championship

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

We’re still buzzing from the excitement of last night’s pickleball tournament!

Thanks to all the pickleballers who played their hearts out, and a special shout-out to Jim’s Gym for generously providing free memberships to all players.

We also thank The State Bank and Trust Company for the much-needed refreshments and Kan Du Group Inc for the beautiful trophy.

It was a fun event, but it raised some serious cash toward our mission of measurably improving people’s lives in Hancock County.

Fifteen teams competed, and after a long night of pickling, Julie Anderson and Laiying Alvarado from AR Marketing took home the trophy!

Congratulations, ladies, on your big win at our inaugural Campaign Kickoff Pickleball Championship!

Thank you, Difference Makers, for spending the evening with us!