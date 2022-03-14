United Way Invites Public To 67th Annual Meeting

The United Way of Hancock County is inviting the community to its 67th Annual Meeting.

The event is open to the public and will be held in their Findlay offices on Thursday, March 24th.

“We’d like to share inspiring stories and impact from 2021 and celebrate our one-year anniversary at our West Main Cross location”, said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way.

“Although our primary motive for the move was to reduce operating expenses, the space is incredible and we’re looking forward to opening it up to share it with our community.”

The reception begins at 5 p.m. and the annual meeting will follow.

RSVP’s for the event can be sent to [email protected] or by calling 419-423-1432.

The United Way of Hancock County is located at 318 West Main Cross Street in Findlay on the second floor.