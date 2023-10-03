United Way Kicks Off Campaign And Sets Fundraising Goal

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

United Way of Hancock County is rallying changemakers throughout the county through its 2023 Annual Campaign.

This year’s campaign theme is “Difference Makers,” emphasizing the fact that each person can make a difference for vulnerable children, families and individuals in our community through charitable giving, advocacy or volunteer work. A variety of campaign-related activities, including bus tours, workplace campaign kickoff events and the upcoming Downtown Restaurant Tour, are being offered to build corporate enthusiasm, provide volunteer engagement, and educate the public on the efforts of local nonprofit agencies.

United Way has set a fundraising goal of $2 million.

“We are grateful for the immense support and unwavering partnership we receive from the Difference Makers in our community,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County. “All money raised here stays here to impact Hancock County’s most pressing needs. When you give to our campaign, you are measurably improving the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

United Way’s Annual Campaign supports 19 local nonprofit agencies, along with a variety of direct services, community collaborations, and an additional 20-plus programs. These efforts provide critical services to vulnerable children and in the areas of food security, safety and health, workforce development and transportation, and housing. Collectively, these programs serve 1 in 4 people in our community.

Leading the campaign’s efforts for a second consecutive year is Campaign Chair Andrea Kramer, president and owner of City Apparel + Merch. (pictured below)

“As a second-year campaign chair, I can assure you that the United Way is well-positioned to respond to Hancock County’s shifting areas of concern. I can also promise that special attention is placed on ensuring vital and basic needs for all residents through collaborations with local Difference Makers, changemakers and business leaders, and by building trust with donors,” Kramer said.

Kramer is also a member of the University of Findlay College of Business Advisory Board and Promotional Products International Technology Committee; a board member on the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and on the Braden Kramer Foundation; an executive board member for Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio; a former Dana Scholar Chair; and a member of Findlay Rotary Club.

Michael Steeb, chief financial officer for City Apparel + Merch, and Rich Kramer, chief operating officer for City Uniforms & Linen, are serving as the campaign’s Corporate Division Chairs.

Co-chairing the Commercial Division are John LaRiche, LaRiche Chevrolet dealer, and Chuck Baker, LaRiche Chevrolet general manager.

Education Division Chairs are Heather Ward, vice president of human resources at the University of Findlay, and Kelly Wohlgamuth, coordinator of gifted and ESL services at Findlay City Schools.

Amy Barnhisel, vice president business banking officer at Citizens Bank, and Susan Bunn, associate vice president of treasury management sales specialist at Citizens Bank, are co-chairing the FIRE (finance, insurance and real estate) Division.

Myron D. Lewis, president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System, is chairing the Health Division.

Serving as Mercantile Division Chair is Karen Worthington, owner of River + Road.

Chairing the Professional Division is Sean Abbot, attorney at law at Hackenberg, Feighner & Werth, LLC.

Co-chairing the Public Division are Rob Martin, City of Findlay service-safety director, and Kathy Launder, City of Findlay chief assistant to the mayor.

Dr. Andrew Ritz, retired pediatrician with Blanchard Valley Pediatrics, and Jennifer Lysaght, retired personal trainer, are co-chairing the Retiree/Independent Division.

Katie Kramer, owner of Hurdwell, is chairing the Rural Division.

Serving as Youth Division Chair is Madison Tolsma, supply chain business analyst at Marathon Petroleum Corp.

The campaign runs through Nov. 17, with opportunities for workplace and individual giving. All money raised through the campaign stays local to support United Way of Hancock County’s mission to measurably the lives of vulnerable children, families and individuals. Visit www.uwhancock.org to learn more or to donate to the campaign.