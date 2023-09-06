United Way Launching Campaign With Two Sports Tournaments

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

It’s game on at United Way of Hancock County, whose upcoming campaign kickoff events will combine teambuilding opportunities with community impact.

United Way will launch its 2023 Annual Campaign in mid-September with two community sports tournaments designed to build corporate enthusiasm, engage volunteers, and educate the public on the agency’s mission and reach.

First up is the return of the highly popular, family-friendly Campaign Kickoff Kickball Championship. Held from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Marathon Diamonds, this annual event features 16 teams competing in a single-elimination tournament. The final game of the evening is played under the stadium lights for a trophy and bragging rights — all while promoting United Way and the agencies and programs it supports.

“No matter your athletic prowess, we invite you to gather your team, embrace your inner child and join us for a truly memorable evening of kickball,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way of Hancock County. “This event continues to gain popularity every year, and you don’t want to miss out on the chance to round the bases while raising awareness and funds for some incredible local nonprofits.”

Teams can sign up here for a $300 fee. The public is encouraged to come cheer the players on.

One week later, United Way will host its inaugural Campaign Kickoff Pickleball Tournament. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned pro, you’re invited to hit the courts at Riverside Park as teams compete in a single-elimination, open division tournament.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Pairs can sign up here for a $100 fee.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to get in on the fun and excitement of pickleball in a way that supports our mission and our work,” DeBoskey said. “We offer a special thank you to local pickleball expert John Steffen, whose guidance has been instrumental in helping us organize this fun new campaign event.”

The theme for United Way of Hancock County’s 2023 Annual Campaign is “Difference Makers,” underscoring the fact that each person can make a difference for vulnerable children, families and individuals through charitable giving, advocacy or volunteerism. United Way’s campaign supports 19 local nonprofit agencies and an additional 20-plus unique programs that provide critical services to 1 in 4 people in Hancock County.

The campaign runs through Nov. 17, with additional events planned and opportunities for workplace and individual giving. All money raised through the campaign stays local to support the areas that need it most. Visit www.uwhancock.org to learn more.