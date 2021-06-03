United Way Names Campaign Chairs For 2021 Campaign

The United Way of Hancock County has named the campaign chairs for the 2021 United Way annual campaign.

Details are in the following news release from the United Way of Hancock County.

United Way of Hancock County has announced Chris and Nicole Alexander will lead the 2021 United Way annual campaign.

“Chris and Nicole have been United Way supporters for more than 20 years and have a passion for our community as demonstrated by their community involvement and volunteerism,” said Angela DeBoskey, United Way CEO.

“We are grateful for their willingness to participate as chairs for the campaign and know they will do a great job.”

The Alexanders and their two children, Dalton and Regan, are Hancock County natives.

Chris Alexander is the Executive Vice President and City Executive for First National Bank and has served United Way as a past division chair and volunteer for Days of Caring. Alexander has also served as a board member for Findlay Rotary Club, the Findlay Family YMCA, Youth for Christ and has participated as a mentor for Welcome to a New Life.

Nicole Alexander is a physical therapist for Blanchard Valley Health System and has volunteered for multiple organizations including, West Ohio Food Bank, City Mission, school boosters and 4-H. Alexander has also served the faith-based community as a vacation bible school volunteer and pianist on music ministry teams.

“We are pleased to support our United Way this way because it continues to provide a passionate and intentional approach to tackling difficult issues facing our community,” Chris Alexander said. “It also provides measurable accountability and the assurance that community resources are being invested wisely around priority issues.”

The United Way’s annual campaign will run from Sept. 13 through Nov. 19.

To participate in the annual campaign and learn more about the programs and agencies supported through the United Way, contact Heather Heilman, resource development director at 419-423-1432 or via email [email protected] or visit the United Way website http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org.