United Way Of Hancock County 2022 Fundraising Campaign

The United Way of Hancock County will launch its 2022 Annual Campaign on Thursday, September 15th with a variety of kickoff week activities designed to build corporate enthusiasm, provide volunteer opportunities, and educate the public on the efforts of local nonprofit agencies.

This year’s campaign theme is “Difference Makers,” emphasizing the fact that each person can make a difference for vulnerable children, families and individuals in our community through charitable giving, advocacy or volunteer work.

UWHC has set a fundraising goal of $2 million to $2.2 million.

“We are so thankful for the Difference Makers who work tirelessly to offer hope to all who call Hancock County home,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of UWHC.

“All money raised here stays here, so you can be confident that your donation will measurably improve the lives of the residents of Hancock County.”

United Way’s Annual Campaign supports more than 20 local nonprofit agencies and an additional 20-plus unique programs designed to measurably improve people’s lives in the areas of health, education and financial stability. These programs provide critical services to 1 in 4 people in our community.

Leading the campaign’s efforts is Campaign Cabinet Chair Andrea Kramer (pictured below), president and owner of City Apparel and founder at Go Grow Strategies.

“As the 2022 United Way of Hancock County Campaign Chair, I invite you, alongside me, to be a Difference Maker,” Kramer said.

“As a business leader and community member, I believe we all have a responsibility and the ability to make Hancock County a great place to be.”

Kramer is also a former Dana Scholar Chair; a board member on the Ohio Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and on the Braden Kramer Foundation; an executive board member for Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio; and a member of Findlay Rotary Club.

Erin Poling, business development for City Apparel, is serving as the campaign’s Corporate Division Chair Liaison.

Co-chairing the Commercial Division are Luke Gibson, president of Gibson Concrete Construction and Gibson Decorative Surfaces; and his wife, Tiphanie Gibson, of Kirk Brothers Construction.

Education Division Chairs are Heather Ward, interim vice president of human resources at the University of Findlay; and Kelly Wohlgamuth, coordinator of gifted and ESL services at Findlay City Schools.

Matt Wood, senior vice president/market president for Citizens National Bank, is chairing the FIRE (finance, insurance and real estate) Division.

James Wellman, chief digital and information officer at Blanchard Valley Health System, is chairing the Health Division.

Serving as Mercantile Division Chair is Karen Worthington, founder and owner of River + Road.

Chairing the Professional Division is Drew Mihalik, ESQ, owner/managing partner at Fitzgerald & Mihalik.

Co-chairing the Public Division are Rob Martin, City of Findlay service-safety director; Josh Eberle, Findlay Fire Department chief; and Kathy Launder, City of Findlay chief assistant to the mayor.

Dr. Andrew Ritz, retired pediatrician with Blanchard Valley Pediatrics; and Jennifer Lysaght, retired personal trainer, are chairing the Retiree Division.

Jeff Cole, president of the Hancock County Agricultural Society/Hancock County Fair, is chairing the Rural Division.

Serving as Youth Division Chair is Madison Tolsma, supply chain business analyst at Marathon Petroleum Corp.

UWHC’s fundraising season will kick off with the 2022 Campaign Kickoff Kickball Championship held Thursday at Marathon Diamonds. This event features 16 teams competing in a single-elimination tournament — all while promoting United Way and the agencies and programs it supports. Games begin at 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to come cheer the players on.

The following week, Sept. 19-21, Days of Caring will see about 160 volunteers completing 36 projects throughout the county. This value to the community is more than $19,000, based on a volunteer hour being valued at $29.95.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations. Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups. Volunteers then head out in force to complete projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, cleaning, construction and more.

On Sept. 22, UWHC will host two Difference Maker Media Tours. HATS will be providing transportation around the community, offering media personalities an inside look at programs that are impacting lives in our community.

The campaign runs through Nov. 15, with opportunities for workplace and individual giving.

All money raised through the campaign stays local to support UWHC’s mission to measurably improve people’s lives in Hancock County.

Visit www.uwhancock.org to learn more or to donate to the campaign.