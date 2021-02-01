United Way Of Hancock County Announces 2021 Funding

The United Way of Hancock County has announced the results of its 2020 campaign and its funding for 2021.

The United Way says the 2020 campaign raised a little more than $2 million for programs to improve the lives of those in Hancock County.

“We live in a very generous community,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of the United Way of Hancock County.

She tells WFIN News that the United Way is made for times like these.

“To be able to respond in a time of crisis, to see what our communities’ needs are today and then to be able to give resources to what we’re seeing for tomorrow.”

26 programs in Hancock County will receive funding through the campaign effort in 2021.

Additional details are in the following media release from the United Way.

We want to thank our cabinet members and the organizations who were presented with extraordinary challenges due to the onset of COVID and still chose to give their employees the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of people in our community who may be struggling with very basic needs, said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way.

All nonprofits, including United Way, lost special event and other fundraising revenue so we deeply appreciate everyone who made a decision to stand with us this year, DeBoskey said.

The largest portion of campaign funds are issued to United Ways partner agencies through grant awards and designations. This year, $1,631,597 will be issued to 26 programs.

Partner agency program grants are evaluated by trained community volunteers. Programs are vetted for alignment with UWHC’s mission and how well-positioned the agency is to carry out the program and achieve the proposed outcomes. Fifty-three local volunteers were involved in this years grant process.

The following is a list of local agencies receiving UWHC funding from grant awards and designations through the campaign efforts:

American Red Cross of Central Ohio will have access to $24,213 for its Disaster Services and Service to Armed Forces programs.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council will receive $23,140 for its Scouting and Exploring programs.

Cancer Patient Services will receive $130,409 for its Direct Patient Services program.

CASA/GAL of Hancock County will receive $147,216 for its Child Advocacy program.

The Center for Civic Engagement will receive $30,000.

The Center for Safe and Healthy Children will receive $31,641 for its Forensic Interview program.

Challenged Champions Equestrian Center will receive $36,074 for its Equine-Assisted Therapy program.

Children’s Mentoring Connection will receive $92,320 for its Mentoring Youth at Risk program.

Family Resource Center will receive $57,431 for its Peer Support and Community Prevention program.

Findlay City Schools will receive $66,779 for its Pre-K program.

Findlay Hope House for the Homeless will receive $192,193 for its Shelter and Independence programs.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will receive $6,950 for its Scouting program.

HHWP Community Action Commission will receive $196,688 for the Hancock Area Transportation Services (HATS) program.

Hancock County Educational Service Center will receive $26,312 for its Pre-K program.

Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services will receive $264,696 for its Adult Victims Services, Child Victim Services and Violence Recovery programs.

Raise the Bar Hancock County will receive $30,552 for its Raise the Bar and Leader in Me programs.

The following organizations received grant funding, agency, program and Halt Hunger Initiative designations:

Christian Clearing House will receive $28,175 for its Caring Cupboard food vouchers.

The Findlay Family YMCA will receive $43,700 and its Feed-A-Child program will receive $76,672.

Salvation Army will receive $45,574 for its emergency food pantry.

West Ohio Food Bank will receive $80,860 for its food distribution services to Hancock County food pantries.

United Way will also issue $3,944 in donor designations to other United Ways or nonprofits with which the donor may have a special affiliation.

In addition to its annual campaign efforts, United Way raised $111,153 in Crisis Relief Funding in 2020. Crisis Relief grants were awarded to 7 agencies meeting the basic needs of households during the pandemic. United Way will be initiating another round of Crisis Relief Funding in early 2021.

In addition to the above funding, UWHC supports community development and additional Halt Hunger Initiative programs like the Community Gardens project, assesses Hancock County needs and priorities, and develops volunteer opportunities that increase advocacy and support for nonprofits. Approximately 15% will go to operating costs.

For more information about United Way of Hancock County, please visit http://LiveUnitedHancockCounty.org.