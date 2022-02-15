United Way Of Hancock County Announces 2022 Funding

The United Way of Hancock County has announced its funding for 2022.

The United Way’s 2021 annual campaign raised $1.7 million for programs improving the lives of children, families, and individuals in Hancock County.

“We want to thank our fundraising team, individual donors, and workplace campaign partners. You are truly making a difference in the lives of people in our community struggling with very basic needs,” said CEO Angela DeBoskey.

“We are proud to contribute to our community, but really wish we had the ability to meet every need presented to us.”

In December, the United Way announced its campaign efforts were about $300,000 short of their $2 million goal.

She says the funds raised during the campaign are strategically disbursed to community programs.

UWHC regularly assesses the areas of greatest need in Hancock County and determines how to distribute funds to meet those needs.

The largest portion of UWHC campaign funds is issued to partner agencies, local nonprofits evaluated on their ability to address community priorities and to meet the vital and basic needs of people in Hancock County. This year, 24 Partner Agency programs were selected by 55 trained local volunteers to receive grant awards and designations.

Open Arms: Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services will receive $213,575 for three programs, serving children and adults who have been affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Hope House: Housing Services for the Homeless will receive $146,776 for two programs assisting individuals and families facing housing crisis.

CASA/GAL of Hancock County will receive $107,538 for its Child Advocacy program to give youth a voice in the court systems.

Cancer Patient Services will receive $82,289 for their Financial Assistance program to cancer patients in our community.

Children’s Mentoring Connection will receive $73,757 for its Mentoring Youth at Risk program.

The Findlay Family YMCA will receive $71,919 for it’s Feed-A-Child program to ensure our youth have food through the weekends.

Christian Clearing House will receive $56,000 for Caring Cupboard food vouchers to individuals and families in need of supplemental food.

Pre-Kindergarten programs from Findlay City Schools and Hancock County Educational Service Center will receive $41,667 and $15,787 to improve school readiness for children not able to attend.

West Ohio Food Bank will receive $55,104 for food distributions to Hancock County food pantries.

HHWP Community Action Commission will receive $52,572 for the Hancock Area Transportation Services (HATS) program.

The Center for Safe and Healthy Children will receive $30,300 for its Forensic Interview program for children.

The Center for Civic Engagement will receive $30,000 to promote strategic collaboration of nonprofit groups in Hancock County.

Challenged Champions Equestrian Center will receive $22,026 for Equine-Assisted Therapy, serving youth and adults from Hancock County.

Raise the Bar Hancock County will receive $15,052 for The Leader in Me program in schools county-wide.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council will receive $11,593 to assist disadvantaged in Hancock County.

American Red Cross of Central Ohio will receive $11,094 for two programs focused on crisis relief and veterans.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will receive $5,000 for its Scouting program serving disadvantaged youth from Hancock County.

Additionally, other local and out-of-area nonprofits are receiving designation support at individual donors’ requests.

The third group of programs administered by UWHC include Volunteers United, the Halt Hunger and Vulnerable Children Initiatives, and the Community Gardens.

Finally, approximately 14% of campaign will go to fundraising and operational costs.

For more information about United Way of Hancock County, visit http://LiveUnitedHancockCounty.org.