United Way Of Hancock County Awards Secor Scholarship

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

United Way of Hancock County’s Secor Scholarship committee is pleased to name Findlay High School senior Daniel Jung as this year’s United Way Foundation Secor Scholar.

The son of SeaHwa and Su Jung, Daniel plans to pursue a career in medicine. He was chosen from a field of over 40 applicants based on his academic accomplishments, his volunteerism, and his leadership in various school and extracurricular activities.

Daniel started playing the violin at age 5 and has been part of the Findlay City Schools Orchestra program since sixth grade. He has been the concertmaster of the top string ensemble at Findlay High School for the past two years and plays in the Findlay String Factor, a string quartet that performs throughout the community. He is also co-president of the orchestra with additional leadership responsibilities including planning activities, community outreach, recruiting younger students, teambuilding and social media.

Outside of orchestra, Daniel has co-founded two student organizations at the high school: the American Red Cross Club and the PAW (Pets and Animals are Worthwhile) Club. He is a member of Hancock Youth Leadership, co-president and activities chair of Science National Honors Society, vice president of Tri-M Honors Society and a member of National Honors Society. He is active at College First Church of God, where he is a Sunday school teacher and part of the Bible Quiz Team.

The Secor Scholarship is a $2,000 award, renewable for four years for a total of $8,000, and a memorial to the Steven and Doris Secor bequest. The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior living in Hancock County and highlights the United Way’s belief that education, financial stability and health are the foundations for building a good quality of life.