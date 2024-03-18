United Way Of Hancock County Holding Annual Meeting

The United Way of Hancock County will host its 69th Annual Meeting from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27th, at the office of its downstairs neighbor, Kan Du Studio, at 318 West Main Cross Street in Findlay.

The event is open to the public and will celebrate donors and organizations committed to United Way’s mission of measurably improving people’s lives in Hancock County.

Those who plan on attending may RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 419-423-1432.