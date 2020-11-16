United Way Of Hancock County Holding Food Drive

The United Way of Hancock County is hoping people participate in a community-wide food drive to benefit local food pantries.

The United We Can Food Drive will benefit City Mission of Findlay, CHOPIN Hall, the Salvation Army, and other local food pantries experiencing shortages due to the pandemic.

Full details are in the following news release from the United Way.

United Way of Hancock County is inviting the community and organizations to participate in a food drive to benefit local food pantries beginning Nov.16 through Dec. 4. This effort is in response to the increased need for supplemental meals and supply shortages at local food pantries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joy Barger, Chief Development Officer for City Mission said she is seeing food insecurity in the county increase while donations continue to decrease and expects this trend to continue through 2021.

“With your help we can continue to provide three nutritious meals a day, 365 days a year to our neighbors in need,” Barger said.

“Having the community come together for the United Ways United We Can drive is truly going to impact many men, women, and children in our community. Thank you for your generous and compassionate care.”

United Way dollars helped to provide deeply discounted bulk food items to local food pantries which is the equivalent of more than 750,000 supplemental meals to food insecure Hancock County residents in 2019. With the increase in need and the cancellation of local fundraisers and canned food drives the pantries are finding it difficult to keep basic food items in stock as the holiday season approaches.

“This year has introduced many emerging needs within our community,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way.

“Lead pantries and kitchens are seeing a reduction in canned goods and pantry items. By organizing a collection event we hope to connect resources to those who need them most.”

Items requested by local food pantries are dry cereal, dry pasta, peanut butter, jelly, and canned goods appropriate for holiday meals.

If your business or organization would like to participate in the United We Can food drive, contact Taylor Coote at [email protected] who can assist with donation pickup.

Members of the community can drop off donations of non-perishable foods at the United Way of Hancock County, 245 Stanford Pkwy., or at both First National Bank branches: 1114 W. Trenton Ave. or 1630 Tiffin Ave.

Monetary donations can be made to United Way of Hancock County at www.uwhancock.org with Halt Hunger in the memo.