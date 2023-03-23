United Way Of Hancock County Names Secor Scholar

United Way of Hancock County’s Secor Scholarship committee has named McComb High School senior Riley Frey as this year’s United Way Foundation Secor Scholar.

The daughter of Bob and Tammy Frey, Riley plans to attend Lee University in Tennessee to major in middle childhood education with a minor in Christian ministry. Riley was selected based on her volunteerism, academic accomplishments, involvement in extracurricular and school activities, and her ability to exemplify leadership skills.

Riley is a cheerleader and is involved in dance. Through her involvement with The Leader in Me, Riley initiated the Positivity Project which resulted in a personalized positivity basket being received by nearly every student. She helped plan a weekend-long drug prevention program through Hancock Youth Prevention Education, and is a member of the school’s Teen Institute, quiz bowl, Spanish club and STEM club.

She is a member of Hancock Youth Leadership, participated in Youtheatre through Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and is president of the high school’s Leo Club. Riley is actively involved at Bucyrus Church of God and plays trumpet in the concert, marching and jazz bands. She has volunteered over 196 hours throughout her high school career, including at McComb Cookie Fest, City Mission, McComb Public Library’s summer reading program, Oakwoods Nature Preserve kids camp, Feed-A-Child, Youth for Christ, Operation Christmas Child and much more.

The Secor Scholarship is a $2,000 award, renewable for four years for a total of $8,000, and a memorial to the Steven and Doris Secor bequest. The scholarship is awarded annually to a high school senior or graduate living in Hancock County.

(story and pic courtesy of the United Way)