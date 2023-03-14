United Way Of Hancock County To Celebrate Donors and Organizations

The United Way of Hancock County will host its 68th Annual Meeting on Thursday, March 23rd.

The meeting will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. at the United Way offices in Findlay at 318 West Main Cross Street, Suite 200.

The event is open to the public and will celebrate donors and organizations committed to the United Way’s mission of measurably improving people’s lives in Hancock County.

Those planning to attend can RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 419-423-1432.