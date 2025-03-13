United Way Of Hancock County’s Annual Meeting Open To Public

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

United Way of Hancock County will host its Annual Meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at its office at 318 W. Main Cross (second floor).

The event is open to the public and will celebrate volunteers, donors, and organizations committed to United Way’s mission of measurably improving people’s lives in Hancock County.

Those attending may RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 419-423-1432.