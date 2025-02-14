United Way Raises $1.7 Million In 2024 Campaign

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Safety net services across Hancock County will be strengthened by the allocation of $1.7 million by United Way of Hancock County.

Funding will be distributed among 19 local programs focused on the areas of championing children’s success, fighting hunger, promoting safety and health, supporting safe housing, and fostering financial stability. These priority areas were identified by a team of over 50 diverse community volunteers in a grant review process that is repeated yearly as part of United Way’s commitment to regularly assessing the community’s changing needs and responding accordingly.

“Working families and retirees continue to be impacted by our changing economy. Our funding distribution among 19 local programs serves as a safety net for the vulnerable population in our community,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Kelley McClurkin.

The funds being distributed were raised through United Way’s 2024 Annual Campaign, which engages individual donors and retirees, as well as employees through workplace philanthropy.

“The United Way is honored to contribute to and protect our community in such an impactful way. We are sincerely thankful to our fundraising team and to everyone who trusts us with their financial gifts, including individual donors and workplace campaign partners,” McClurkin said. “You are all Difference Makers for the people who need it most.”

Championing children’s success

Local programs falling under United Way’s Vulnerable Children Initiative will receive a total of $285,000 in support of advocacy, prevention and crisis response efforts designed to protect kids and put them on a path to success.

Children’s funding will be distributed among CASA/GAL of Hancock County, whose trained volunteers advocate for youth who are navigating the court system; the Center for Safe and Healthy Children’s forensic interview program that follows a report of child abuse; child victim services offered by Open Arms Domestic Violence & Rape Crisis Services; Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County’s various youth mentoring programs; Scouting and Exploring programs offered through Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; and the Salvation Army’s summer enrichment camp.

Fighting hunger

Food security programs have been allocated $291,000. Among rising grocery prices, United Way’s partner agencies have reported a significant increase in individuals and families seeking help through local food assistance programs.

Food security funds will support the YMCA’s Feed-A-Child program, which provides weekend backpack meals for students; vouchers for individuals and families in need of supplemental

grocery items through Christian Clearing House; West Ohio Food Bank’s distributions to Hancock County food pantries; and the emergency food pantry at the Salvation Army.

Promoting safety and health

Safety and health allocations focused on strengthening Hancock County residents’ physical and mental health will receive $316,500.

Funds distributed for safety and health will provide direct financial assistance for cancer patients living or working in Hancock County through Cancer Patient Services; adult victim services offered by Open Arms; equine-assisted therapy for veterans and people of all ages with disabilities through Challenged Champions Equestrian Center; and disaster response services programs though the American Red Cross.

Supporting safe housing

A total of $232,500 has been awarded to two Hope House programs aimed at helping people who are unhoused or who are at risk of becoming homeless. The family shelter and independence programs work to provide housing solutions, support and education to individuals and families.

Fostering financial stability

Financial stability funds totaling $50,000 will support HHWP Community Action Commission’s Hancock Area Transportation Services (HATS) program, which provides low-cost rides to employment, medical appointments and more.

Additional funding will continue to help United Way deliver its free tax preparation service, called VITA, which is taking place now, as well as the Halt Hunger Initiative. United Way’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, placed 10,200 volunteer hours in 2024.

All money raised in Hancock County stays local to support vital services, unless otherwise designated by the donor. United Way of Hancock County regularly seeks state and federal grants to help bolster funds raised locally and to allow the organization to use campaign dollars most effectively.

Visit uwhancock.org to donate or to learn more about the United Way’s mission and work.