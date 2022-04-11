United Way Seeking ‘Days Of Caring’ Projects

The United Way of Hancock County is gearing up for its 28th annual Days of Caring in May.

This week-long volunteer event places volunteer groups county-wide to complete service projects for non-profits, public service entities and human services groups.

“Volunteer participation this year is incredibly high,” said United Way CEO, Angela DeBoskey, “so we are doubling the number of projects we normally tackle. The entire event will place more than 3,500 volunteer hours which will take care of a lot of needs within Hancock County.”

With approximately 900 volunteers participating, the United Way is in search of more projects from organizations in Hancock County.

Local agencies are encouraged to submit a request.

Project examples have included landscaping, indoor and outdoor painting, basic carpentry, power washing, cleaning and organization.

Projects that require specialized skill sets may also be considered.

Agencies must provide their own supplies and a representative to supervise the project.

To submit a project request, you can call the United Way office at 419-423-1432.

Requests are due by Monday, April 18th.

Agencies will be connected with their volunteer project leader the week of April 25th.

DeBoskey continues, “Days of Caring benefits non-profit agencies, public service entities such as schools and parks, and human services groups. Individual residents seeking volunteer help are encouraged to connect with Backyard Mission.”

The United Way of Hancock County’s 28th annual Days of Caring will run from May 2nd to May 6th.