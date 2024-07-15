United Way Seeking Projects & Volunteers For Fall ‘Days Of Caring’

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Registration is open for volunteer teams looking to lend a hand and agencies seeking help with projects through United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring.

The three-day volunteer event will take place Sept. 16-18.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses volunteer in force to help local nonprofits complete projects such as landscaping, cleaning and organizing, painting, planning an event or general repairs. Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups for four-hour shifts.

More information and signup forms for both teams and agencies can be found at www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/days-caring

Corporate groups are the most common team makeup for Days of Caring, but any group can volunteer — whether it be a classroom of students, a church group or even a group of friends. Schools can sign up a teacher-led group of students to reap the benefits of group volunteering or to fulfill graduation seal requirements.

During the weeklong Spring Days of Caring event held this May, 900 volunteers completed 93 service projects for 45 different agencies. Spring Days of Caring teams provided 3,600 community service hours, a value of about $120,564 (based on Independent Sector’s 2024 value of a volunteer hour of $33.39)