United Way Seeking Volunteers For Free Income Tax Filing Program

(From The United Way of Hancock County)

Are you a numbers person who likes giving back to your community?

United Way of Hancock County is rallying volunteers as it prepares to once again facilitate free tax preparation services for qualifying community members.

United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides free income tax preparation to qualifying individuals who live or work in Hancock County. Volunteers are needed to greet clients as they arrive for their appointments and to prepare and file taxes electronically through the IRS.

No prior tax experience is needed. Training materials are provided free of cost, and all volunteers receive in-person training and certification. Ongoing support is provided by experienced team members.

Client appointments will be offered at 50 North and the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library from February through April. Volunteers may commit based on their availability.

Beginning Jan. 22, community members may call the VITA direct phone line to schedule their appointment. More details, including that phone number, will be released in January.

For more information or to sign up as a VITA volunteer, contact United Way of Hancock County Information Manager Bridgit Phillips at 419-423-1432 or [email protected].