United Way Singing Competition Contestants Announced

The United Way of Hancock County is launching its annual campaign with a virtual regional singing competition to raise funds for more than 20 nonprofits serving Hancock County communities.

United Way CEO Angela DeBoskey says it was not easy choosing the 16 finalists for the 419 Sings competition.

“We have a lot of talent in the 419. There were more than 50 submissions that our judges reviewed and they were able to whittle it down to 16.”

Angela is encouraging people to go to the 419 Sings Facebook page and watch the artists and vote for their favorite.

Each vote costs a $1 donation and voting is unlimited.

Money raised through the 419 Sings competition will benefit the United Way of Hancock County, its partner agencies, and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.