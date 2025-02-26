United Way Spring ‘Days Of Caring’ Registration

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Registration opens Friday, February 28 for United Way of Hancock County’s Spring Days of Caring, a weeklong service event that pairs volunteer teams with local organizations in need of help.

Days of Caring will take place May 5-9. In four-hour shifts, volunteers from area corporations, civic groups and small businesses will take on projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, cleaning, construction or even planning an event. Shifts run from 8 a.m. to noon or noon to 4 p.m. at locations across Hancock County such as nonprofit offices, government buildings, parks, ballfields, churches and more.

Registration for both agencies looking to submit projects and the volunteers who will complete them opens Friday at www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/days-caring

“We engage volunteers year-round, but the scope of Days of Caring makes it a favorite among our volunteers and our benefitting agencies,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Kelley McClurkin.

She noted that during last spring’s Days of Caring, 900 volunteers completed 93 service projects for 45 different agencies. These teams provided 3,600 community service hours, a value to the community of over $120,000.

“Days of Caring brings a visibility and excitement to volunteerism that’s infectious. It is exciting to see our communities being transformed through the hard work of the Days of Caring teams, and we hope our volunteers find joy in the fact that so many teams are out working at the same time,” McClurkin said.

Registration closes April 9, and the United Way will connect volunteer teams and agency projects April 22.