United Way World Of Downtown Restaurants Tour

The United Way of Hancock County World of Downtown Restaurants Tour will be held on Thursday, November 4th from 5 – 9 p.m.

“This event is hosted by downtown restaurants to benefit United Way and its partners and is always well-attended – definitely a favorite,” said Heather Heilman, resource development director for United Way.

“It was tough canceling it last year so we are excited for its return and hope people can enjoy an evening downtown with friends and family.”

The event is open to the public and requires the purchase of an event passport.

The passport lists the location of this year’s 15 participating restaurants.

Passport holders are then invited take a walk downtown the evening of the event to enjoy a sample of each destination’s cuisine.

Restaurants on this year’s tour include Alexandria’s, Amy May’s, Bistro on Main, Brix, Circle of Friends, Coffee Amici, Dougie’s Pizza Co. Findlay Brewing Company, Japan West, Logan’s Irish Pub, Mancy’s Steakhouse at the Hancock Hotel, Taco Fiesta Hinojosa- Taqueria, The Bourbon Affair, Vivir Modern Mexican, We Serve. Coffee.

Passports are $25 and can be purchased online at https://www.uwhancock.org for pickup at the United Way’s office, 318 W. Main Cross St., second floor, beginning October 28th.

A limited number of passports will be available at Coffee Amici, 328 S. Main St. beginning October 28th on a first-come, first -served basis.

Only 300 passports will be sold.

Proceeds from the sale of the passports benefit the United Way and its partners.

With each passport purchase, enjoy $5 off per ticket to see The Del McCoury Band sponsored by Findlay Brewing Company and Heitkamp Homes at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The show is on the evening of the tour and will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at MCPA.org/Del and the venue box office.

Upon purchase of the passports, a discount code will be issued on the confirmation screen.

For more information, call the United Way at 419-423-1432 or visit LiveUnitedHancockCounty.org.