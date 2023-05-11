United Way’s ‘Days Of Caring’ Makes Impact On Community

United Way of Hancock County’s Days of Caring was held May 8-12 in Findlay and Hancock County, with around 900 volunteers completing more than 100 projects for 39 local agencies.

We stopped by the City Mission of Findlay as Keith Kline and some of his Marathon co-workers were doing some landscaping and putting up a gazebo.

Volunteer teams from other corporations helped out with various projects at locations like Camp Berry, McComb Cemetery and the YMCA.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations.

Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups. In four-hour shifts, the volunteers take on projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, planning an event, cleaning, or construction.

In September, United Way will host a second opportunity to participate in Days of Caring.

Fall Days of Caring will run Sept. 18 – 20, and a separate registration will open for those dates later this year.