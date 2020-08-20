United Way’s Days Of Caring Rescheduled

The United Way of Hancock County’s Days of Caring service event has been rescheduled for September.

With COVID-19 project-specific safety protocols in place, the United Way of Hancock County says it will be holding its Days of Caring service event from September 21st through the 25th.

Days of Caring is typically held in May but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Days of Caring is an annual week-long event where employees of area businesses and corporations help local organizations with projects like landscaping, painting and construction.

Last year about 1,100 people volunteered their time for the event.

“While traditionally Days of Caring has been organized in a corporations helping agencies kind of format, we love that the event is expanding into all facets of the community – an all hands on deck, community building event,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of UWHC.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to help the organizations that serve our community, with clear COVID guidelines keeping volunteers safe.”

