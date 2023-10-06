United Way’s Downtown Restaurant Tour Coming Up

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Local eateries will showcase their culinary offerings through United Way of Hancock County’s annual Downtown Restaurant Tour.

The self-guided tour will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Patrons prepurchase a ticket, or “Passport,” for $30 and travel through the downtown area at their leisure during this four-hour window, getting their Passport stamped at each location while sampling something tasty.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fight hunger in Hancock County. Since 2008, the generosity of our downtown restaurants, coupled with the enthusiasm of participants, has raised more than $126,000 toward this effort. This year’s tour alone is expected to raise about $12,000.

“The Downtown Restaurant Tour is an event that we and our participants look forward to all year long,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Angela DeBoskey. “It’s a fun, feel-good night out on the town with friends and a great opportunity to learn more about our local establishments. Best of all, you’ll be fighting hunger right here in our own community.”

Participating restaurants include Alexandria’s, We Serve. Coffee, Vivir Modern Mexican, Sol Luna by Ryse, Mancy’s Steakhouse, The Bourbon Affair, The Baker’s Café, Coffee Amici, Circle of Friends, Gem’s Fairy Cakes and Japan West, with more to come.

A limited number of tickets will be sold, and this event typically sells out quickly. The Downtown Restaurant Tour is a great activity for groups or corporate teambuilding.

Tickets can be purchased through United Way’s website at www.bit.ly/dtrestauranttour. Tickets will also be sold at Coffee Amici and We Serve. Coffee, both stops on the tour.

Once purchased, tickets can be picked up starting Oct. 23 at the United Way office, 318 W. Main Cross St., second floor. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 419-423-1432 for more information.