University Of Findlay/Bluffton University Merger Will Not Proceed

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, not to proceed with the joint application to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) for merger approval and to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on March 19, 2024. This decision comes after nearly a year of collaboration and preparation for the proposed merger.

Since signing the MOU, Findlay and Bluffton’s leadership have been completing the necessary due diligence toward pursuing a merger. The institutions cite length of time to merge and merger expenses as deterrents.

“Some higher education organizations may find mergers the best path forward,” said Dr. Katherine Fell, president of University of Findlay. “For us, due diligence in this case has demonstrated that partnering in key ways is a better solution.”

A key element of the merger was maintaining sports teams at two different NCAA divisions. However, regulations necessitate separate processes for athletic financial aid distribution and prohibit the sharing of resources and sports facilities, resulting in fewer synergies in those areas than originally anticipated.

University of Findlay will continue to explore strategic partnerships that help fulfill its mission of equipping students for meaningful lives and productive careers.

According to Fell, the merger work has resulted in an invaluable reflective process for both campuses through the examination of strengths, areas for growth, and capacity to innovate and change within the evolving landscape of higher education. She stated, “These lessons will help each university move forward in important ways as we continue to best serve our current and future students.”