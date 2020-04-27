University Of Findlay Choir Delivers Virtual Performance

The University of Findlay says the school’s choir put their heads, and voices, together (while still following the recommended social distancing guidelines) to create a virtual choir.

The result: an outstanding and uplifting performance by students, faculty, alumni and members of the community.

In the video below, the 40-member choir comprised of Findlay students, staff, and community members sings “The Road Home” by Stephen Paulus.

You can read more about how the virtual choir came together here and you can watch their performance below.