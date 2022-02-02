University Of Findlay Closed Due To Storm

The University of Findlay will be closed at least through Thursday due to the winter storm.

The university says the UF campus will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday and through Thursday.

UF says a decision will be made regarding in-person learning and campus status for Friday no later than 5:45 a.m. Friday.

