University Of Findlay Commencement Ceremonies Scheduled

The University of Findlay has scheduled its 2023 commencement ceremonies for Saturday, May 6th.

The graduate and undergraduate ceremonies will both take place at the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.

Following each ceremony, graduates will participate in the University of Findlay’s long-standing tradition of marching back through the Griffith Memorial Arch.

As freshmen, the same students walked through the Arch towards Old Main to symbolize the start of their journey at UF, and tradition states that students must not walk back through the Arch until commencement, or they wouldn’t graduate.

Graduate commencement is set to begin at 9 a.m. and the undergraduate ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

Students range in age from 19 to 71, and in total, 10 associate degrees, 464 bachelor’s, 228 master’s, and 182 doctorate degrees will be awarded.

