University Of Findlay Commencement Ceremonies Set

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay will host Commencement ceremonies for 2025 graduates on Saturday, May 10 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.

The Class of 2025 is comprised of 861 students, ranging from the age of 18 to 56, and has completed 19 associate degrees, 453 bachelor’s degrees, 284 master’s degrees, and 120 doctoral degrees.

By college, there are 61 graduates from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; 156 from College of Business; 82 from College of Education; 282 from College of Health Professions; 50 from College of Pharmacy; and 242 from College of Sciences.

Graduates come from 21 countries and 35 states, including 500 from Ohio. There also are 15 veterans or currently-serving members of the U.S. military in this class.

Two College Credit Plus (CCP) students are graduating from high school this month – and graduating from UF with an Associate of Arts in General Studies, gaining a jump start on their college careers.

The Class of 2025 joins 27,748 living alumni of Findlay College and University of Findlay around the world.

Paul Worstell, MBA ’99, retired president of Pro-Tec Coating Co., will speak at the morning graduate ceremony and receive an honorary degree. After 26 years working with US Steel in Pittsburgh, Paul became president of PRO-TEC Coating Company, a joint venture of US Steel and Kobe Steel Japan in Leipsic, Ohio. He retired in 2010 and went on to serve as a business coach and as CEO of the Findlay Family YMCA. At the University, he has served as a Dana Chair, a member of the College of Business Advisory Board, and an advisor for the Fukui educational exchange program. In 2015, he was named a UF Distinguished Alumnus.

At the afternoon undergraduate ceremony, Emmy Award-winning author/illustrator Marc Brown will address the graduates. He is the creator of the beloved “Arthur” books and PBS children’s series.

Brown recently donated the majority of his original artwork – more than 1,000 pieces – to the University’s Mazza Museum.

He will also give a free presentation, open to the public, at 7 p.m., on Saturday, May 10 in the TLB auditorium of the Winebrenner Building on the UF campus. For more information on the evening program, visit oilers.findlay.edu/marc-brown.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the graduate ceremony, with the formal procession to begin at 9 a.m. For the undergraduate ceremony, doors will open at 2 p.m., and the formal procession begins at 3 p.m. Following each ceremony, graduates will participate in Findlay’s long-standing tradition of marching back through the Griffith Memorial Arch.

Commencement ceremonies will be broadcast live by UFTV on its YouTube Channel, UFTV Productions.

A Baccalaureate Worship Service will take place at 6 p.m., Friday, May 9 in the TLB auditorium of Winebrenner to honor and support the graduating Class of 2025 with encouragement and prayers. The Christian faith-based ceremony invites all participants to reflect, celebrate, and send the UF graduates forward with hope and blessings.