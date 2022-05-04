University Of Findlay Commencement This Weekend
The University of Findlay will hold commencement ceremonies for its 2022 graduates on Saturday, May 7th in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.
The graduating class of 2022 includes a total of 790 students, ranging from the age of 19 to 65, and has completed a total of 6 associate degrees, 419 bachelor’s degrees, 212 master’s degrees, and 168 doctorates.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. for the graduate commencement ceremony, with the formal procession to begin at 9 a.m.
The undergraduate ceremony will be held in the afternoon.
Doors will open at 2 p.m., and the formal procession will begin at 3 p.m.
Following each ceremony, graduates will participate in Findlay’s long-standing tradition of marching back through the Griffith Memorial Arch.
The ceremonies will be broadcast by UFTV on its YouTube Channel, UFTV Productions, and UF’s social media accounts, including a Facebook Live of the Griffith Memorial Arch processions.
Below is video from last year’s Arch Ceremony.