University Of Findlay Donnell Broadway Concert Series

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay will host their annual Donnell Broadway Concert Series on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Tony-nominated singer and actor Max von Essen will will take the stage at UF’s Winebrenner Building, TLB Auditorium. He will be joined by Grammy-Award-nominated Broadway conductor Phil Reno on piano.

Best known for his role as Henri Baurel in the award-winning production of “An American in Paris” on Broadway, von Essen recently finished a yearlong run in the Broadway production of “Anastasia” as Gleb Vaganov before touring the United States as Marvin in Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of “Falsettos.” Other Broadway credits include “Evita,” the revivals of “Les Misérables” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Dance of the Vampires,” and the closing company of the original “Les Misérables.”

Thomas ’70 and Kathleen Donnell established the Thomas and Kathleen Donnell Broadway Concert Series Endowment Fund in conjunction with the University of Findlay’s Give Voice to Your Values campaign. Each year, Tony Award-winning artists and other masters of theater are welcomed to the stage.

The event is open to the public, and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts box office, or online at www.mcpa.org.