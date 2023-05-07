University Of Findlay Graduation & Arch Ceremony Held

The University of Findlay held its 2023 commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

The graduate and undergraduate ceremonies both took place at the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex.

Following each ceremony, graduates participated in the University of Findlay’s long-standing tradition of marching back through the Griffith Memorial Arch.

As freshmen, the same students walked through the Arch towards Old Main to symbolize the start of their journey at UF, and tradition states that students must not walk back through the Arch until commencement, or they wouldn’t graduate.

Students range in age from 19 to 71, and in total, 10 associate degrees, 464 bachelor’s, 228 master’s, and 182 doctorate degrees were awarded.