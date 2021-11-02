University Of Findlay Helping Hands Food Drive

The University of Findlay’s annual Helping Hands Food Drive will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Nonperishable foods and monetary donations will be collected to benefit those who need them most.

Donations will be collected on-campus at the Alumni Memorial Union through a “drive-up and drop-off” process from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Multiple drop-off locations are available including UF’s AMU building, Kroger on 6th St., both Findlay Walmarts, and Brinkman’s on Sandusky St.

The top-five requested items are:

Peanut butter

Canned soup

Canned fruit

Cereal

Bottled juice

All donations go to CHOPIN Hall and will benefit families in Findlay and Hancock County.

In 2020, CHOPIN Hall provided 338,700 meals to those in need.

Last year, the Helping Hands Food Drive far surpassed all goals and collected a record-breaking 165,735 pounds of food.

New this year, student organizations will be participating in a CAN-Struction competition where students will build sculptures out of nothing but non-perishable foods.