University Of Findlay Holding Career Exploration Day

The University of Findlay will hold its first-ever Career Exploration Day on Friday, September 29 from 9:30-11:25 a.m.

The college of business is partnering with Marathon Petroleum and UF’s College Credit Plus (CCP) office to help students research careers in business.

College Credit Plus students who are in business classes at Perkins and New Riegel High Schools have been invited to network with Marathon representatives, take part in team-building activities, and tour campus.

Students will interact with a panel of professionals from Marathon, meet students from UF’s business program, and learn more about career fields and what those careers entail.