University Of Findlay Holds 9/11 Service

Students and staff at the University of Findlay gathered for a 9/11 service on Friday.

At the service, Matthew Ginter, director of Christian Ministries, asked people to remember and pray for those who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11 and to pause and consider the innumerable lives that have been affected since.

Video of his remarks is below.

Saturday will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.

The City of Findlay and Hancock County will be holding a parade and memorial service on Saturday.

