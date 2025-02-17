University Of Findlay Hosting International Mother Language Day

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay will host International Mother Language Day on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. The event is free and open to the public and is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the atrium of the Center for Student Life and College of Business Building.

“The event will showcase the rich linguistic and cultural diversity on campus. UF students will present songs, poems, and dances representing various languages and traditions. Multilingualism and multiculturalism require effort to preserve,” said Hiroaki Kawamura, Ph.D., associate professor of Japanese and director of modern language at the University of Findlay. “Without a safe and welcoming community, people may feel compelled to hide their languages and cultures.”

International Mother Language Day was established in 1999 by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization) to recognize and honor the world’s linguistic and cultural diversity, and to emphasize that multilingualism is essential for sustainable development. The event is celebrated globally on February 20, and has been observed every year for the past 24 years. The broader initiative of International Mother Language Day is to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by people through the world.

For more information on the University of Findlay event, contact Hiroaki Kawamura, Ph.D., at [email protected].