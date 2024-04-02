University Of Findlay Hosting Solar Eclipse Events

University of Findlay is preparing for a weekend full of events leading up to the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8. Community members are welcome to visit campus April 6 and April 7, where they can enjoy activities, games, food, and more Beginning Saturday, April 6 and running throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy hourly shows at the planetarium from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (space is limited). Guests are also encouraged to visit Mazza Museum until 5 p.m. Solar Eclipse shirts and glasses will be available at Mazza’s gift shop. On the day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8, various campus buildings and parking lots will be open to visitors allowing for parking, entertainment, bathrooms, and food. A map of open buildings and parking for the eclipse can be found here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, booths, games, and STEM engagement activities will begin in the Cory Street Mall. Mazza Museum and the Mazza STEAM Center will also open for tours, demos, and activities. The University planetarium will open its doors for shows starting at 10:15 a.m. and run shows until 4:30 p.m. (space is limited). Those interested in purchasing breakfast or lunch are invited to the food court in the College of Business and Student Life (CBSL). Restrooms can also be found on the first floor of the building. The eclipse is set to begin around 2 p.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. Totality (complete coverage of the sun) is calculated to take place between 3:10 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., lasting three minutes and forty-four seconds. The suggested viewing area can be found just outside of CBSL on the front lawn. If you are interested in attending the event and would like more information, please visit the University webpage.