University Of Findlay Hosts Naturalization Ceremony

The University of Findlay hosted a naturalization ceremony on Monday morning, welcoming approximately 60 new citizens to the United States.

The ceremony was held at the University of Findlay Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex and included local high school students, UF faculty, staff, and students, as well as a Northern District of Ohio Judge.

Four local high school students: Lauren Gayheart from Findlay High School, RJ Coldren from Liberty-Benton, Brynn Reese from Cory-Rawson, and McKenna Clark from Riverdale, spoke about the benefits of citizenship, rights of citizenship, responsibilities of citizenship and life stories of citizenship. (video below courtesy of UF)

For more than a decade, the University of Findlay has hosted a diverse group of immigrants as they take the last step towards becoming American citizens.

“These candidates have prepared for many years to achieve a privilege most of us get at birth. Many of them have come from incredible distances and have experienced immense financial, physical, and emotional challenges on their path to American citizenship,” said Ron Tulley, Ph.D., University of Findlay Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.