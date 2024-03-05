University of Findlay Mourning Death Of Dr. James Houdeshell

(From the University of Findlay)

Former University of Findlay professor, coach, and administrator Dr. James Houdeshell passed away on Saturday, March 2 in Marana, Arizona. He was 93 years old.

“We are saddened by the loss of Dr. Houdeshell”, said Director of Athletics Jim Givens. “Coach (James) Houdeshell represents everything that is great about this institution. A student, coach, administrator, and ambassador of Findlay, his legacy of commitment and mentorship will forever resonate on this campus. There is arguably no person that has loved this school more than he did and, while our hearts are heavy today, we are thankful for the positive impact that he made on countless lives of those who have known him. Our thoughts are with his family as they mourn the loss of an incredible man.”

A native of Rawson, Ohio, Dr. Houdeshell attended Findlay College, earning varsity letters in basketball, baseball, and football. He earned his degree, graduating in 1953 and immediately returning to the school to begin 60 years of service in 13 different positions on campus. After graduation, Houdeshell went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and a Doctorate in Physical Education from Indiana University.

In 1955, Houdeshell returned to Findlay where he was hired as the school’s Director of Athletics, head football coach, head basketball coach, head baseball coach, and an assistant professor.

As a basketball coach, Houdeshell served for 30 years. In that time, he had 21 winning seasons and put together a record of 434-311 that included 16 NAIA District 22 playoff qualifying teams.

In five seasons at the helm of the football program, his teams put together a record of 24-17 and, in four seasons as the baseball team’s head coach, he had a record of 30-23-1, winning a pair of conference titles along the way. Houdeshell also spent time in those early years as the Oilers’ head track and field coach and head cross country coach.

Coach Houdeshell was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2019 he was honored with induction into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame and in 1975, where he would still serve as the school’s head coach for ten more years, he was inducted into the Findlay College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Striving to honor his legendary career and love for the Oilers, the University of Findlay Department of Athletics stamped the names of Jim and his wife, Mira, on the basketball court inside Croy Gymnasium in 2019. Houdeshell played a major role in the planning and construction of Croy in 1969, and it served as his arena for 16 seasons.

“I had 60 years of opportunity to work at the University of Findlay,” said Coach Houdeshell in his acceptance speech at the 2019 Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame induction. “I had the pleasure of watching it move from two buildings and eight house dorms to what it is today, and if anybody has the opportunity to stop at Findlay, you’re going to see a great university. We had all the coaches, all the administrative staff, all the school staff, and support all the way up to the president. It’s my contention that nobody would be in those spots except for those students that are in that school, and in my case, my basketball players. I was never so proud to have been able to be a part of the development of my teams in the 30 years that I coached. I’m so proud of (my players) in terms of being student-athletes. We graduated nearly 95% of the students that started with us and I feel very very good about that.”

Outside of the college, Houdeshell served as president of the NAIA in 1990-91; president of the NAIA Athletic Directors Association, 1981-82, and received the Athletics Administrator of the Year (Charles Morris Award), 2001-2002. His service to the Findlay community included serving on the Board of Directors of the Findlay Rotary Club, the Board of Education of Findlay City Schools, and as the first Chair of the Hancock Recreation and Parks Commission.