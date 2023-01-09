University Of Findlay Pharmacy Summer Camp

The University of Findlay is inviting high school juniors and seniors to attend its 16th Annual Pharmacy Summer Camp.

The overnight camp is open to high school students who will be juniors or seniors in the fall of 2023.

UF says the camp is a unique opportunity for high school students to explore career options, learn about the role of pharmacists in the healthcare system, and get to know University of Findlay faculty in the College of Pharmacy.

College of Pharmacy faculty will lead hands-on experiential learning sessions and learn about medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, compounding, and research.

There are two sections of the camp offered to work with campers’ schedules, Wednesday, June 21-23, 2023, and Monday, June 26-28, 2023.

For more details about the 16th Annual Pharmacy Summer Camps or to register, click here.