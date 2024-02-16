University Of Findlay Presenting Solar Eclipse Talk At 50 North

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay welcomes guest speaker Scott Oldfield to the stage as part of their Solar Eclipse 2024 programming. Open to the public, the event will take place at 50 North (339 E Melrose Ave. Findlay, Ohio) on February 24 at 2 p.m. A science educator and planetarium director, Oldfield will address April’s total solar eclipse and help listeners strategize.

Guests will learn how to choose the best viewing location, supplies to have ready, what to observe, and how to do so safely. This year’s solar eclipse will be the last chance to see an eclipse in Ohio until 2099. Oldfield hopes to educate listeners and help them prepare for this unique experience before it’s too late.

This event is part of the 2023-2024 College of Sciences Faculty Chair theme, “Solar Eclipse 2024.” Throughout the year, programming will aim to educate community members regarding solar eclipses, specifically the 2024 total solar eclipse. Steven Wild is the current College of Sciences faculty chair.

The total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024, and Hancock County will be in the path of totality. This rare occurrence offers a chance for residents and visitors to witness the astronomical phenomena. To educate and celebrate this occurrence, University of Findlay will continue with its Solar Eclipse 2024 programming. UF will also be a host sight during April’s solar eclipse and invites community members to take part in the historic event. For more information on the total solar eclipse, visit the University of Findlay website.