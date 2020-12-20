University Of Findlay Puts On Letters To Santa Drive-Thru
There were a lot of smiling faces in front of Old Main at the University of Findlay during a Letters To Santa drive-thru on Sunday. (video below)
The university’s Amy DePuy says they put on the event to brighten the holidays for youngsters in whats been a tough year.
“At a time when you shouldn’t need to figure out how to see Santa in what’s been such a challenging year, we wanted to make it easy for families to see Santa in a COVID-friendly way.”
She says the turnout was greater than they anticipated and they extended the event for an extra hour to accommodate all the vehicles carrying wide-eyed youngsters.
Get more of our conversation with Amy in the video below as well as plenty of video of kids dropping their letters in Santa’s sack.
