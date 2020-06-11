University Of Findlay Resuming On-Campus Visits

The University of Findlay will be resuming on-campus visits for prospective students and their guests on Monday, June 15th.

The university says, in addition to the on-campus visits, virtual visits will still be available.

Both visit options include a presentation from an admissions counselor, a meeting with an academic professor, and a tour of the University of Findlay campus.

In order to protect the health and safety of the campus and visitors, the university has developed and implemented safety measures that align with the Ohio Department of Health’s orders and will provide additional information to visitors at the time of their meeting.

