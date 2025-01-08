University Of Findlay To Celebrate The Life And Legacy Of Jo Ann Davidson

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay invites you to an evening of remembrance and celebration to honor the remarkable life and legacy of Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, the first female Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

This special gathering will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the CBSL building on the University of Findlay campus, located at 301 Davis Street, Findlay, Ohio.

The event will be held in the Oxley Lobby and the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Room (130/132).

The evening will include light refreshments and an opportunity to learn more about her extraordinary contributions and dedication to leadership.

The reception is being hosted by the Hancock County graduates of the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute and The University of Findlay.

For additional information and to RSVP, please visit the following link: https://oilers.findlay.edu/pages/jo-ann-davison-evening