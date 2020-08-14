University of Findlay Welcoming Students To Campus

It’s a busy time on the University of Findlay campus.

The university welcomed new students to campus on Thursday during move-in day and the parent welcome was also held.

And then on Friday the Arch Ceremony will be held.

Parents and students we spoke with said the move-in was going smoothly and they believe the precautions and procedures the university has in place will keep students as safe as possible during the pandemic.

“I think they (the university) are doing as much as humanly possible,” said Dennis, who was helping his daughter move in to her residence hall.

As part of the Oiler Start Safe & Stay Safe Plan face coverings are required in all campus buildings and outside when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

Dennis’ daughter Bailey is looking forward to studying equine training and equine business management at the University of Findlay.

Classes begin on Monday