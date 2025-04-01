University Of Findlay’s International Night Coming Up

International Night at the University of Findlay will be held on April 10th from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Koehler Center Sports Complex.

The event, which is open to the public, is an evening of creative cultural exhibits, performances, and food from around the world.

The event celebrates our community as we get to share things like food, items, and performances from all the various places we’ve come from.

Some of the countries/states represented include India, Ghana, Ohio (shredded chicken sandwiches!), and of course, Japan!

There will be free foods, prizes, and some stellar performances from our students and community members.