University Of Findlay’s International Night Returns

(From the University of Findlay)

University of Findlay’s renowned mini-cultural festival, International Night, is making a grand comeback after more than a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrating its legacy of over 50 years, this event is set to captivate attendees with a vibrant display of diverse cultures and communities.

Scheduled for March 8th, from 5-9 p.m., the free event will unfold its festivities at the Winebrenner Theological Seminary auditorium and lobby. Welcoming both students and members of the local community, International Night promises an enriching experience filled with cultural exploration, culinary delights, and captivating entertainment.

Attendees can look forward to an immersive festival-like atmosphere, providing ample opportunities to forge new connections, sample exotic cuisines, and revel in the captivating performances showcased by students representing various countries. From traditional dances to tantalizing dishes, International Night offers a sensory journey across the globe without leaving the heart of UF. ““Events like International Night are important because they promote the cultural diversity of the University of Findlay and greater Findlay/Hancock County community,” says International Night Committee Chairperson Adelaide Edwudzie-Sagoe.

As International Night returns to University of Findlay, it not only rekindles the spirit of cultural appreciation but also serves as a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the UF community in overcoming challenges and embracing diversity.

To learn more about the Buford Center at University of Findlay, visit the Buford Center webpage.