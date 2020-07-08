University Of Toledo Football Player Killed In Shooting

(ONN) – A University of Toledo football player was shot and killed in downtown Toledo.

22-year-old Jahneil Douglas was a junior defensive lineman and a graduate of Start High School in Toledo.

The shooting happened downtown outside Gino’s Pizza around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Detectives say there was a fight outside the restaurant between two men and shots were fired.

Police say casings were found scattered in the parking lot and the restaurant has video surveillance near where the shooting happened.

There is no word on any arrests as of yet.

This is Toledo’s 26th homicide of the year.

The city had 38 homicides last year.