‘Unnatural Ohio’ Topic Of Museum’s Next Brown Bag Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum invites the public to its upcoming Brown Bag Lecture presented by Eastman & Smith LTD. at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The featured presentation, “Unnatural Ohio: A History of Buckeye Cryptids Legends & Other Mysteries,” will be delivered by authors Kristina Smith and Kevin Moore.

As a child, Smith read every book on the Loch Ness Monster she could find at the Defiance Public Library.

Since then, she has been interested in cryptids, the paranormal and unexplained phenomena.

Moore has been writing since he was eight years old, pecking away on his mom’s typewriter.

He enjoys reading and writing fiction.

Moore decided to pivot his life toward studying history professionally about 10 years ago.

He now gets to research, preserve and share history as the curator of artifacts at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums

The lecture will last approximately 45 minutes to an hour, with ample time for questions and discussion.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lunches to enjoy during the program.

Admission is free for museum members and $3 for non-members.

The Brown Bag Lecture Series takes place on the first Thursday of every month at the Hancock Historical Museum, located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.

Each lecture highlights topics of historical and cultural significance to Hancock County and Ohio.