Upcoming Local Blood Drives Scheduled As Emergency Is Declared

The American Red Cross says the blood supply is at such critically low levels they are declaring a nationwide emergency.

The number of donors is at a 20-year low and with a loss of 300,000 donors since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials says emptier shelves could force hospitals to make excruciating decisions.

The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the blood for the United States and says, while all types of blood donations are needed, type o and platelets are most urgently needed.

Upcoming blood drives in the area include two on Friday; at the Hancock County Red Cross at 125 Fair Street from 9 to 3, and at Arlington High School from 8 to 12:30.

Get more information on upcoming blood drives by clicking here.